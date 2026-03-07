  • Delo d.o.o.
ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR OUR INTERNATIONAL READERS

Celebrity Breakup: Luka Dončić reportedly called off the engagement with Anamaria Goltes

Their once a love story may continue in court, Slovenske novice daily has learned from reliable sources. Anamaria has also erased every trace of their relationship from her Instagram, deleting all of their photos together.
Luka Dončić and Anamarija Goltes were once a happy couple. FOTO: Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Luka Dončić and Anamarija Goltes were once a happy couple. FOTO: Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Luka Dončić proposed to his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes in July 2023 at Lake Bled in Slovenia. FOTO: Instagram

Luka Dončić proposed to his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes in July 2023 at Lake Bled in Slovenia. FOTO: Instagram

Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram

Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram

Luka Dončić and Anamarija Goltes were once a happy couple. FOTO: Anamaria Goltes/Instagram
Luka Dončić proposed to his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes in July 2023 at Lake Bled in Slovenia. FOTO: Instagram
Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram
Kaja Grozina
 7. 3. 2026 | 04:00
3:39
A+A-

In recent weeks, foreign media outlets and social media have been buzzing with speculation about the private life and possible breakup of Slovenian basketball superstar Luka Dončić and his long-time partner Anamaria Goltes. What initially looked like nothing more than online gossip has now, according to reliable sources, reportedly taken a more serious turn. Dončić is said to have called off their engagement and already set in motion legal proceedings concerning custody of their children. As it seems, once paradise is now turning into a court battle.

Together for more than a decade

Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes met as teenagers, and their friendship eventually grew into a relationship that lasted for more than a decade. Anamaria stood by Dončić throughout his journey from Europe to the brightest stages of the NBA, while the public closely followed the major milestones in their shared life. In July 2023, Dončić proposed to her in the idyllic setting of Lake Bled in Slovenia. Later that same year, they welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, and at the end of 2025 they celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Olivia. It was in the months following the birth of their second child that some media first began hinting at possible trouble in paradise.

Part of the rumors has also centered on their social media activity. Some websites reported that Dončić has not liked his fiancée’s posts for quite some time, while allegedly being much more generous with likes on posts by other influencers. Serbian media, in particular, pointed to posts by singer Anđela Ignjatović, better known by her stage name Breskvica (in English: Little Peach).

Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram
Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram

Mexico getaway raises eyebrows

This year’s Valentine’s Day also caught fans’ attention, as the couple did not post a single photo together on social media. Some time ago, Anamaria shared a roundup of the best moments from the past decade, but Dončić was nowhere to be seen in those pictures. In recent days, she has reportedly gone a step further and deleted all of their photos together from her Instagram account, while Dončić still keeps a picture from their engagement on his profile.

More questions were raised after Dončić’s getaway following NBA All-Star Weekend. The basketball star spent his free time in Mexico with his father, Saša Dončić, and friends, while his family was notably absent. The rumors were further fueled by reports in several American media outlets claiming that the couple may have split as early as last year, shortly after Dončić’s move from Dallas to Los Angeles. One possible reason being mentioned is the long-distance nature of their relationship, with Dončić spending most of his time in the United States while Anamaria lives in Slovenia.

Anamaria has not been available for comment. We have also reached out to Dončić’s business manager, Lara Beth Seager, for additional information. Her response will be published once received.

Next read: Exclusive! We checked on the progress of Luka Dončić's luxury villa under construction in Ljubljana.

The daily newspaper Slovenske novice is the most widely read newspaper in Slovenia. Together with its sister publication Delo, the Slovenske novice website reaches more than 56% of Slovenian internet users.

05:00
Novice  |  Kronika  |  Doma
INCIDENT NA FUŽINAH

Nove podrobnosti streljanja na Fužinah: ustreljeni 25-letnik je z noži že grozil

Po navedbah policije je moški z nožema ogrožal ljudi in napadel policiste, ki so ga pred uporabo strelnega orožja večkrat opozorili.
Aleksander Brudar7. 3. 2026 | 05:00
04:00
Bulvar  |  Domači trači
JE LJUBEZNI KONEC?

Luka Dončić naj bi razdrl zaroko: njuna zgodba naj bi se nadaljevala na sodišču

Anamaria Goltes je izbrisala vse njune skupne fotografije.
Kaja Grozina7. 3. 2026 | 04:00
04:00
Bulvar  |  Domači trači
ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR OUR INTERNATIONAL READERS

Celebrity Breakup: Luka Dončić reportedly called off the engagement with Anamaria Goltes

Their once a love story may continue in court, Slovenske novice daily has learned from reliable sources. Anamaria has also erased every trace of their relationship from her Instagram, deleting all of their photos together.
Kaja Grozina7. 3. 2026 | 04:00
02:00
Novice  |  Nedeljske novice
NE ME BASAT'

Koristna smrt na prehodu za pešce

Ljudje smo okoli volitev čudni. Najbolj noro je, da se v kraljestvu poklicnih prevarantov, koristolovcev, prodajalcev megle in tudi redkih, grobo manjšinskih poštenjakov vseeno znova postavimo na stran nekoga, za katerega se nam zdi, da zdaj pa bo ...
Primož Kališnik7. 3. 2026 | 02:00
22:45
Novice  |  Karikatura
KARIKATURA

Ženski dan

O tem, kaj vse ženske čaka doma ...
Marko Kočevar6. 3. 2026 | 22:45
22:25
Novice  |  Kolumne
NA KOŽO

Kolumna Bojana Budje: Osmi marec je dan, ki pripada zmagovalkam

Slovenke 8. marec praznujejo že 115 let - danes jih je več kot moških, živijo dlje in so vse bolj izobražene.
Bojan Budja6. 3. 2026 | 22:25

