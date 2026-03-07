Celebrity Breakup: Luka Dončić reportedly called off the engagement with Anamaria Goltes

In recent weeks, foreign media outlets and social media have been buzzing with speculation about the private life and possible breakup of Slovenian basketball superstar Luka Dončić and his long-time partner Anamaria Goltes. What initially looked like nothing more than online gossip has now, according to reliable sources, reportedly taken a more serious turn. Dončić is said to have called off their engagement and already set in motion legal proceedings concerning custody of their children. As it seems, once paradise is now turning into a court battle.

Together for more than a decade

Luka Dončić and Anamaria Goltes met as teenagers, and their friendship eventually grew into a relationship that lasted for more than a decade. Anamaria stood by Dončić throughout his journey from Europe to the brightest stages of the NBA, while the public closely followed the major milestones in their shared life. In July 2023, Dončić proposed to her in the idyllic setting of Lake Bled in Slovenia. Later that same year, they welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, and at the end of 2025 they celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Olivia. It was in the months following the birth of their second child that some media first began hinting at possible trouble in paradise.

Part of the rumors has also centered on their social media activity. Some websites reported that Dončić has not liked his fiancée’s posts for quite some time, while allegedly being much more generous with likes on posts by other influencers. Serbian media, in particular, pointed to posts by singer Anđela Ignjatović, better known by her stage name Breskvica (in English: Little Peach).

Online users have been keeping track of how many of Serbian singer Breskvica’s photos Dončić has liked, while he has not liked any of Anamaria’s. FOTO: Instagram

Mexico getaway raises eyebrows

This year’s Valentine’s Day also caught fans’ attention, as the couple did not post a single photo together on social media. Some time ago, Anamaria shared a roundup of the best moments from the past decade, but Dončić was nowhere to be seen in those pictures. In recent days, she has reportedly gone a step further and deleted all of their photos together from her Instagram account, while Dončić still keeps a picture from their engagement on his profile.

More questions were raised after Dončić’s getaway following NBA All-Star Weekend. The basketball star spent his free time in Mexico with his father, Saša Dončić, and friends, while his family was notably absent. The rumors were further fueled by reports in several American media outlets claiming that the couple may have split as early as last year, shortly after Dončić’s move from Dallas to Los Angeles. One possible reason being mentioned is the long-distance nature of their relationship, with Dončić spending most of his time in the United States while Anamaria lives in Slovenia.

Anamaria has not been available for comment. We have also reached out to Dončić’s business manager, Lara Beth Seager, for additional information. Her response will be published once received.